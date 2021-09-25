Cease was removed from Friday's game against Cleveland after he was hit by a comebacker on his right elbow, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cease was dominant to begin Friday's contest, as he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out nine in 5.1 scoreless innings. He had a lengthy visit with trainers after he was hit in the right elbow, but he was ultimately removed after he threw some test pitches. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Tigers on Friday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to pitch.