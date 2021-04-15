Cease (illness) is feeling good and is expected to start Friday's game against the Red Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cease was placed on the injured list Wednesday after displaying COVID-like symptoms, but manager Tony La Russa said Thursday that all of the right-hander's tests have come back negative so far. Cease still has one more test to clear, but he's still in line to make his scheduled start as long as he continues to test negative.