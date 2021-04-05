Cease threw 4.2 innings Sunday against the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three. He did not factor into the decision.

It wasn't a particularly encouraging start to the season for Cease, whose 6.35 FIP didn't come close to supporting his 4.01 ERA last year. The Angels got to him right away, with Shohei Ohtani homering in the first inning and Justin Upton hitting a sacrifice fly later in the frame. David Fletcher added another run with an RBI single in the fourth. Cease will look to get back on track in his next start, which should come Saturday against the Royals.