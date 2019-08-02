White Sox's Dylan Cease: Falls to 1-4
Cease (1-4) took the loss against the Mets on Thursday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking two as the White Sox fell 4-0.
Cease pitched well in this contest, but he wound up getting saddled with his fourth straight loss as his offense was shut out by Zack Wheeler. The rookie right-hander has managed to reach the five-inning threshold in each of his five starts, but he's given up 19 earned runs over his 28 innings, leaving him with a lackluster 6.11 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP.
