Cease (4-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Cleveland. He struck out five.

Cease's final line certainly could've been uglier as he surrendered nine hits, including four for extra bases. Still, it was a tough outing for the 27-year-old right-hander after he allowed just two runs over his previous two starts (11 innings). Cease now sports a 4.15 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 143:49 K:BB across 22 starts (119.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Texas.