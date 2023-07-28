Cease (4-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Cleveland. He struck out five.
Cease's final line certainly could've been uglier as he surrendered nine hits, including four for extra bases. Still, it was a tough outing for the 27-year-old right-hander after he allowed just two runs over his previous two starts (11 innings). Cease now sports a 4.15 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 143:49 K:BB across 22 starts (119.1 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Texas.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Strikes out nine•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Stymies Atlanta for fourth win•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Tagged with five runs•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Logs no-decision Saturday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Strikes out 10 in quality start•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans nine in no-decision•