Cease (7-5) suffered the loss against Houston on Friday, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10.

There are many things to like about the right-hander's performance -- he fell one out shy of a quality start and notched double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season -- but the effort nonetheless resulted in Cease's fifth loss. Still, he has enjoyed a strong fantasy campaign thus far, particularly in the strikeout department. After posting a paltry 6.8 K/9 in 2020, Cease has registered 127 punchouts in 97.2 frames this season. He'll carry a 4.15 ERA into his next start, which is expected to come at home against Minnesota on Wednesday.