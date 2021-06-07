Cease (4-2) allowed five hits and a walk over seven shutout innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Tigers.

Coming off his worst outing of the season in Cleveland, Cease bounced back with one of his best performances to date. A handful of Tigers reached scoring position but the 25-year-old righty escaped every potential threat with relative ease. He lowered his season ERA to 3.36 alongside a 78:27 K:BB through 12 starts. It's a noticeable improvement from his 4.01 ERA and 44:34 K:BB in 12 starts during the 2020 season. Cease is lined up to face Detroit again, this time on the road, next weekend.