Cease (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 9-0 victory over the Reds while striking out a career-high 11.
The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings with another dominant effort. Cease not only shut down a potent Cincy offense, he made a surprising contribution at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. In the process, he became only the fourth pitcher in the expansion era to record hits in his first three career plate appearances. Cease will take a stellar 2.37 ERA and 40:15 K:BB through 30.1 innings into his next outing.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Dominates in complete-game shutout•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans five in short outing•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Gives up two runs•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Friday's contest postponed•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Officially available Friday•