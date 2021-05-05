Cease (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 9-0 victory over the Reds while striking out a career-high 11.

The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings with another dominant effort. Cease not only shut down a potent Cincy offense, he made a surprising contribution at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. In the process, he became only the fourth pitcher in the expansion era to record hits in his first three career plate appearances. Cease will take a stellar 2.37 ERA and 40:15 K:BB through 30.1 innings into his next outing.