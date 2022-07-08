Cease (7-4) took the loss Thursday against Detroit, allowing a run on three hits and a walk while fanning eight in six innings.

Cease was a strikeout machine again Thursday, twice fanning three batters in an inning. The lone run against him came on a Javier Baez solo homer in the fourth. The 26-year-old has fanned eight batters or more in five of his last six starts and has allowed one earned run or fewer in eight straight starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Cleveland.