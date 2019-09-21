Cease (4-7) struck out eight and picked up the win in Friday's 10-1 rout of the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings.

It's the rookie's first win since Aug. 23 and his third career quality start. Cease will take the bump one more time in 2019, carrying a 5.79 ERA and 81:35 K:BB through 73 innings into Thursday's home start against Cleveland.