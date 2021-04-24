Cease yielded two runs on three htis and three walks over 3.1 innings in Friday's win over Texas. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Cease needed 80 pitches just to get through 3.1 frames and clearly wasn't at his best. Still, the only damage against him came on a two-run shot by Nick Solak in the fourth. The 25-year-old now owns a 4.15 ERA and 20:12 K:BB across 17.1 innings. Cease is expected to face Detroit early next week at home.