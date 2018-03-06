Cease allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four over two innings in Monday's game against the Athletics, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cease is "the other guy" acquired in the Jose Quintana trade, which also netted the White Sox the more heralded Eloy Jimenez. With Jimenez sidelined by a sore knee, it's Cease taking on a higher profile this spring. He hasn't allowed a run in 3.1 innings while striking out five. On Monday, he threw his fastball (95 to 98 mph), curveball and mixed in a developing changeup and slider. The White Sox view him as a starter, but they understand his current repertoire can play out of the bullpen. Cease figures to open the 2018 season in the rotation at High-A Winston-Salem.