White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans four in second spring start
Cease allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four over two innings in Monday's game against the Athletics, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cease is "the other guy" acquired in the Jose Quintana trade, which also netted the White Sox the more heralded Eloy Jimenez. With Jimenez sidelined by a sore knee, it's Cease taking on a higher profile this spring. He hasn't allowed a run in 3.1 innings while striking out five. On Monday, he threw his fastball (95 to 98 mph), curveball and mixed in a developing changeup and slider. The White Sox view him as a starter, but they understand his current repertoire can play out of the bullpen. Cease figures to open the 2018 season in the rotation at High-A Winston-Salem.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses in first spring game•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Progresses to tossing breaking balls•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Gets spring invite•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Shut down with shoulder fatigue•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Strikeout machine at Low-A•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Traded to White Sox•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...