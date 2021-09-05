Cease (11-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking a loss against Kansas City.

Most of the damage against Cease came in the first inning when he allowed a three-run shot to Salvador Perez before recording an out. Since his last loss on July 21, Cease was 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 56 punchouts in seven appearances. The 25-year-old righty owns a 3.87 ERA and a 197:59 K:BB through 148.2 innings on the year. Cease is projected to face Boston at home next weekend.