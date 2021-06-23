Cease (6-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and earned the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates.

The righty was pulled after 99 pitches and was one out shy of adding a quality start to Wednesday's stat line. Cease rebounded admirably from his rough, seven-run outing against the Astros, continuing his stretch of inconsistent pitching. Over his last seven starts, he's allowed at least five runs three times while yielding two or fewer in the other four outings. Cease is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Twins.