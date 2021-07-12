Cease didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Orioles after giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while fanning six across five innings.

Cease has struck out at least six in each of his last four outings while also giving up two or fewer runs in three of those outings, so the flamethrowing righty has been providing value with his punchouts. Cease has been a bit inconsistent when it comes to allowing runs and owns a 4.11 ERA on the season, but he has also struck out 117 across 92 innings.