Cease didn't factor in the decision against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Cease was spotted a three-run lead after the first inning, but he fell behind by allowing four runs between the third and fourth frames. However, Chicago came back to earn the victory and take Cease off the hook for a second straight loss. The right-hander continued to struggle with his control in Wednesday's outing, and he's now issued four or more walks in three of his seven starts this season. Cease has managed a strong 11.0 K/9 through 35.1 innings, but the walks have played a big part in his disappointing 4.58 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.