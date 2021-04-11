Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Sunday.

Cease failed to complete five innings for the second straight start, but he was more effective Sunday than in his season debut. The right-hander's only damage came on a Whit Merrifield RBI single in the fifth inning. Cease has a 3.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB across 9.1 innings this year. His next start is expected to be Friday in Boston.