Cease limited Triple-A Gwinnett to two runs over six innings while striking out a career-high 11 for Charlotte in a 4-2 loss Tuesday. He gave up five hits and one walk in the outing.

Cease opened the campaign with back-to-back starts of five shutout innings, but had been charged with 11 runs (seven earned) over his subsequent two turns. The right-hander ended the rough spell with a brilliant showing Tuesday, which included three perfect innings to lead off the start. The White Sox will probably want to see Cease string together a few more quality performances in a row before giving him his first big-league callup at some point this summer.