Cease is the scheduled starter for Monday's game against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cease, who threw a live batting practice session on the team's off-day Wednesday, will be making his Cactus League debut when he faces the cross-town rival. His spring activity has been limited to bullpen sessions and a three-inning simulated game in which he worked on fixing mechanical flaws in his delivery.