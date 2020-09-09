Cease allowed five hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings Tuesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Cease worked efficiently, surrendering no free passes and needing only 79 pitches to get 15 outs. He left the contest in position for a win, but the Pirates ultimately rallied to spoil his chances. While he has only 30 strikeouts across 46 innings, Cease has allowed no more than three runs in eight of his nine starts this season. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Sunday against Detroit.