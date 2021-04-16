Cease (COVID-19 protocols) and the White Sox won't play against the Red Sox on Friday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The 25-year-old was supposed to start in his return from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, but the game was instead pushed to Sunday due to snow. Chicago hasn't announced its updated pitching plans, but it could push back the rotation and have Cease start Saturday's contest.
