White Sox's Dylan Cease: Gets spring invite
Cease (shoulder) has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Cease will join a slew of other top prospects at Chicago's big-league camp, including Michael Kopech and Luis Robert, among others, as the White Sox look to get a better feel for their top young talent. The electric righty spent all of 2017 at Low-A, split between Kannapolis and South Bend, compiling a 3.28 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 93.1 innings before being shut down in September with shoulder fatigue. He's expected to be healthy heading into spring, but given Cease is entering his age-22 season and hasn't pitched above Low-A, he'll likely remain in the lower minors to open the 2018 campaign.
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Shut down with shoulder fatigue•
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Strikeout machine at Low-A•
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Traded to White Sox•
Cubs' Dylan Cease: Fans four in return from DL•
Cubs' Dylan Cease: Close to resuming pitching•
Cubs' Dylan Cease: On DL with ankle sprain•
