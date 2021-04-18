Cease gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning six across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.
Cease has pitched exactly 4.2 innings in each of his first three starts of the season, but his numbers haven't been very good -- perhaps reflecting what happened last season when his 6.35 FIP didn't come close to supporting his 4.01 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 15:9 K:BB with a 3.86 ERA through 14 innings this year.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Friday's contest postponed•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Officially available Friday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Expected to start Friday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: On COVID IL as precaution•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans six in no-decision•