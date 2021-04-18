Cease gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning six across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cease has pitched exactly 4.2 innings in each of his first three starts of the season, but his numbers haven't been very good -- perhaps reflecting what happened last season when his 6.35 FIP didn't come close to supporting his 4.01 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 15:9 K:BB with a 3.86 ERA through 14 innings this year.