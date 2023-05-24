Cease (3-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6 innings in a 4-2 win over Cleveland. He struck out three.

It's Cease's first win since April 10, though he's now logged quality starts in three consecutive outings, allowing five runs in that span (18.1 innings). He's found success recently despite a decline in strikeout rate -- he hasn't recorded more than six punchouts in a start since April 5, sporting a subpar 19 percent K-rate since the beginning of May. Overall, Cease has a 4.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB over 11 starts (58.2 innings) this season.