White Sox's Dylan Cease: Handed second loss
Cease (1-2) took the loss after surrendering four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings Sunday against the Rays.
Cease's biggest mistake of the day came in the second inning, as he allowed a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud, and he'd later exit the contest facing a four-run deficit. The 23-year-old right-hander has now been saddled with back-to-back losses after picking up his first win of the season July 3 against Detroit. He'll aim to get back in the win column in his next start, which lines up for Friday against the Twins.
