Cease (5-3) allowed three runs on seven walks over three hitless innings in a loss to the Reds on Sunday. He struck out five.

Cease was effectively wild through three innings, but the effectiveness vanished in the fourth. He walked the bases loaded to begin that frame before being pulled, with Ross Detwiler allowing all three inherited runners to score. The right-hander walked five in his previous outing, and manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that the team will try "to get to the bottom of what corrections need to be made." Cease is expected to make another start to attempt to get things fixed, likely Friday against the Cubs.