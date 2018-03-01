White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses in first spring game
Cease (shoulder) tossed 1.1 frames in his spring debut Wednesday. He allowed a hit and struck out one.
The pitching prospect was shut down at the tail-end of last season due to shoulder fatigue, but it doesn't seem like those issues have cropped up this spring. Better yet, Cease's stuff seemed to be fully back, as his fastball was recorded to be as fast as 98 miles per hour. Cease hasn't pitched an inning above Class-A ball, so he's still a ways away from the majors, but the future is bright for him if he can continue to post gaudy strikeout numbers like he did last season (126 punch-outs in 93.1 innings last season).
