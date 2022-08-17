Cease allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Tuesday.

Entering Tuesday, Cease hadn't allowed multiple earned runs in 14 straight starts. The Astros ended that impressive stretch with a pair of RBI doubles in the third inning, and Jose Altuve tacked on a solo home run in the fifth. Cease was spared from taking the loss as the White Sox rallied for the lead and held on to win. His ERA rose slightly to 2.09 with a 1.17 WHIP and 178:68 K:BB through 133.2 innings across 24 starts this year. He's tentatively projected for a road start in Cleveland this weekend.