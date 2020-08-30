Cease gave up one run on one hit and six walks over 4.1 innings during Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Royals. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.
The only run Cease allowed actually came on a solo homer, despite the fact he delivered only 45 of his 93 pitches for strikes. It was an ugly outing, but he was able to limit the damage even without much command. The right-hander has a 3.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 27:18 K:BB through 36 innings and lines up to face the Royals again Thursday.
