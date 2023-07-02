Cease allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday.

Cease had struck out at least nine batters in three straight games coming into Saturday, but he punched out just five against Oakland. The right-hander entered the sixth inning with a one-run lead, but he was pulled after giving up a one-out triple followed by a double that tied the score. Cease logged his seventh straight no-decision, though he's pitched well with a 3.32 ERA and 55:17 K:BB over 38 innings during that span.