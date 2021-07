Cease (7-4) allowed six runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in taking the loss to Minnesota on Monday.

The White Sox didn't offer much support to Cease, who left with the team trailing 6-1, but he wasn't sharp against the same team he quelled five days earlier. This was the third time in the last seven starts he's surrendered six earned runs. Cease is expected to pitch once more before the All-Star break, lining up to start Sunday at Baltimore.