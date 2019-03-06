Cease allowed two hits over one scoreless inning Tuesday against the Indians.

The White Sox delayed Cease's debut with an eye toward having him help the major-league club in the second half of the regular season. Part of that plan was to have him throw just the one inning, although he tossed another 15 pitches in the bullpen. The White Sox will have Cease make another start in five days when he expects to pitch two or three innings, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

