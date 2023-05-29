Cease did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over four frames during a 6-5 loss against the Tigers in 10 innings. He struck out eight.

Cease has given up a home run in seven of his past eight appearances and sports a 6.47 ERA and 1.59 WHIP during that stretch. The right-hander started the season strong, allowing just three runs over his first 16.1 innings with 24 strikeouts during that stretch, but he's struggled to find any consistency recently. Cease's eight strikeouts through four innings is encouraging, but he likely needs to make a few more adjustments to get back to where he was last year when he finished second in the AL Cy Young voting.