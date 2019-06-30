The White Sox will call up Cease from Triple-A Charlotte to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

The organization's top healthy pitching prospect, Cease will receive his first taste of the big leagues with the White Sox in need of reinforcement to its injury-battered rotation. While Cease will likely serve as the 26th man for the twin bill, he'll likely stick in the big-league rotation after the All-Star break if he can merely avoid a blowup outing versus Detroit. Over 68.1 innings in the International League this season, Cease has posted a 4.48 ERA (3.26 FIP) and 1.57 WHIP, but he's notched 73 strikeouts and has surrendered only four home runs.