Cease (2-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over Tampa Bay.

Cease cruised through five shutout frames with little pushback from the Rays' lineup. The 6-foot-2 righty then walked Brandon Lowe to begin the sixth inning and was later charged with that run when Aaron Bummer coughed up back-to-back two-out doubles. Cease now has a 1.69 ERA and 16:5 K:BB through 10.2 frames. He lines up to take the mound in Cleveland next week.