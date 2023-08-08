Cease (5-5) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Yankees on Monday, allowing one hit and seven walks while striking out six batters.

It's not often that a hurler issues seven walks and keeps the opponent scoreless -- in fact, Cease is the first White Sox pitcher to do it since Dan Wright in 2001, per Christopher Kamka of NBC Sports Chicago. Cease's success was centered on holding New York to just one hit, which didn't come until there were two outs in the top of the sixth inning. That DJ LeMahieu single resulted in the veteran hurler getting the hook after 104 pitches (only 58 of which were strikes), but Brett Honeywell managed to work out of a bases-loaded jam to keep Cease's scoreless outing intact. It's unlikely that Cease will pair this level of wildness with success often, but his final stat line was much more palatable than the seven-run, 1.2 inning shelling he took against Texas his last time out.