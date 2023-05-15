Cease is scheduled to make his next start Thursday versus the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cease was initially slated to start in the White Sox's series opener with the Royals on Friday, but manager Pedro Grifol will instead use Monday's off day to reorder the rotation. Michael Kopech -- who had been in line to start Thursday's series finale with Cleveland -- will be bumped back a day to start Friday.