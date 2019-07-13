White Sox's Dylan Cease: Next start coming Tuesday
Cease is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Royals.
After winning his big-league debut July 3, Cease will have to wait nearly two weeks for his follow-up effort. Due to the recent All-Star break, the White Sox were able to reshuffle their rotation and pushed Cease to the back of the pitching order, likely in an effort to manage his workload. Between Triple-A Charlotte and the majors, Cease has covered 73.1 innings this season. No shutdown for the right-hander should be imminent after he tossed 124 frames in the minors in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Wins MLB debut•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Callup official•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: MLB debut coming Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: 'Awful close' to a promotion•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: MLB debut could come soon•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Possibly up at All-Star break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal