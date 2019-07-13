Cease is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Royals.

After winning his big-league debut July 3, Cease will have to wait nearly two weeks for his follow-up effort. Due to the recent All-Star break, the White Sox were able to reshuffle their rotation and pushed Cease to the back of the pitching order, likely in an effort to manage his workload. Between Triple-A Charlotte and the majors, Cease has covered 73.1 innings this season. No shutdown for the right-hander should be imminent after he tossed 124 frames in the minors in 2018.

