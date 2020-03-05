White Sox's Dylan Cease: Nice second start
Cease allowed one run on three hits while striking out five over four innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Brewers.
Cease upped his pitch count to 58 (40 strikes) and hit 98 mph on the gun during his second spring start. He battled an elevated walk rate in 2019, but Cease has yet to walk a batter in six spring innings. "Yeah, that was probably the best I've ever commanded my fastball," Cease told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "Really, for most of the spring, my fastball command has been good, so it's just a continuation of the process I'm working on.
