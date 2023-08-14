Cease (5-6) suffered a loss Sunday against the Brewers after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in seven innings.

Cease notched his highest strikeout total since July 22 and reached seven innings for the first time all year. The Brewers manufactured a run on a sacrifice fly in the second after kicking off the inning with back-to-back singles and then tacked on another in the fifth while the White Sox were blanked until the ninth. Cease registered an elite 39 percent CSW rate in the outing but still managed to come out on the losing end for a third time in his last four tries. He now owns a 4.32 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 157:61 K:BB in 133.1 innings and lines up for a road matchup against the Rockies next weekend.