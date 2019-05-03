The White Sox will not call up Cease as a replacement for the injured Carlos Rodon (elbow), Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox will have Dylan Covey fill Rodon's spot in the rotation for now and may consider options outside the organization, but the club does not want rush its top-ranked pitching prospect. Cease is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA and 30:7 K:BB over five starts spanning 24.1 innings at Triple-A Charlotte.