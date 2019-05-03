White Sox's Dylan Cease: Not a Rodon replacement
The White Sox will not call up Cease as a replacement for the injured Carlos Rodon (elbow), Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox will have Dylan Covey fill Rodon's spot in the rotation for now and may consider options outside the organization, but the club does not want rush its top-ranked pitching prospect. Cease is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA and 30:7 K:BB over five starts spanning 24.1 innings at Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...