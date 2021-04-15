Cease (COVID-19 protocols) is available to make his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Cease was displaying COVID-like symptoms Wednesday and was placed on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure. However, he was feeling good Thursday and has officially cleared the league's health and safety protocols after he tested negative once again. The right-hander posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 9.1 innings in his first two starts of the season.