Cease is going on the injured list Wednesday after displaying COVID-like symptoms, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He has not tested positive for the virus, but the White Sox will be cautious and hold him out for now. He has not been ruled out for his scheduled start Friday in Boston, but the team has started discussing contingency plans in the event that Cease cannot make the start, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
