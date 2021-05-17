Cease didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Royals after allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks while fanning three across 5.2 innings.
Cease was just one out away from what would've been his third quality start over his last four appearances. The right-hander has failed to complete five innings in four of his eight starts this season, but that hasn't happened in any of his last four outings and also continues to show swing-and-miss stuff, living up to the reputation he had as a prospect in the Cubs organization. Cease owns a 2.41 ERA so far and his next start is scheduled for next week at the Yankees.
