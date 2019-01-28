White Sox's Dylan Cease: Opening in Charlotte
Cease will begin the 2019 season at Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
With Michael Kopech sidelined by Tommy John elbow surgery, Cease becomes the starter prospect most likely to make an impact at the major-league level in 2019. The right-hander exhibited no dropoff moving from High-A to Double-A last year, and if he remains on that trajectory, pitching in Chicago after the All-Star break is a real possibility.
