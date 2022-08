Cease (11-4) gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win in a 4-1 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

Cease continued his breakout 2022 campaign by making easy work of the Athletics sub-par lineup. The 26-year-old right-hander's seven strikeouts now gives him 161 on the year, good for second in all of MLB. Cease will carry a superb 2.01 ERA into is next start which is tentatively expected to be a favorable one at Texas.