Cease (2-0) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 4-3 victory over the Twins. He struck out six.
Cease clearly didn't have his best stuff on the bump Monday afternoon, but his team handed him four runs of support and it was just enough to bring home the win. The right-hander fired 62 of 98 pitches for strikes and has now fanned 23 batters in his first 16.1 innings of action to kick off the 2023 campaign.
