Cease (2-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

Cease didn't get much help Thursday. With the infield drawn in, Tim Anderson misplayed a ground ball that allowed the go-ahead run to score. Then Gregory Santos gave up a single to plate Cleveland's third run charged to Cease. The righty has had a wild month of May, allowing 11 runs in his first two starts, but just three in his last two outings. Cease is still sitting on a bloated 4.78 ERA, as he tries to regain his form that led to a 2.20 ERA last season.