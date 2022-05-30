Cease was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the White Sox's three-game trip to Toronto.
The move indicates that Cease has declined get vaccinated against COVID-19 and has therefore made himself ineligible to cross the border into Canada. He wasn't going to pitch in this series anyway, as he'd just started Sunday against the Cubs, so he'll be able to rejoin his teammates prior to his next turn in the rotation.
