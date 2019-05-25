White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Cease could be up in the majors around the All-Star break, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

When asked about using Cease in a spot start to replace Manny Banuelos earlier this week, Hahn expressed patience with the talented right-hander. "Putting yourself in position to win one specific game at the expense of the longer-term development of a player you feel has a chance to be a premium guy doesn't make a lot of sense to us right now," said the general manager. Cease won his most recent start Thursday, allowing one run while striking out seven in six innings, the third start in the last four he's lasted six innings. The 23-year-old is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA over 40 innings at Triple-A Charlotte. "Dylan is doing a real nice job building in Triple-A, and you've seen how offensive Triple-A has become - it makes what he's done there more impressive," Hahn added.