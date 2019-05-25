White Sox's Dylan Cease: Possibly up at All-Star break
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Cease could be up in the majors around the All-Star break, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
When asked about using Cease in a spot start to replace Manny Banuelos earlier this week, Hahn expressed patience with the talented right-hander. "Putting yourself in position to win one specific game at the expense of the longer-term development of a player you feel has a chance to be a premium guy doesn't make a lot of sense to us right now," said the general manager. Cease won his most recent start Thursday, allowing one run while striking out seven in six innings, the third start in the last four he's lasted six innings. The 23-year-old is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA over 40 innings at Triple-A Charlotte. "Dylan is doing a real nice job building in Triple-A, and you've seen how offensive Triple-A has become - it makes what he's done there more impressive," Hahn added.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Not a Rodon replacement•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Finds form after brief rough patch•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Throwing blanks for Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Sent to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Makes spring debut•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Will start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...